Apartments plan for former carers' office near town centre

A former carers’ office near Stafford town centre could be pulled down to make way for new apartments.

The site at Austin Friars, Stafford. Photo: Google
A planning application has been submitted to Stafford Borough Council for redevelopment of the Radfield House site at Austin Friars.

A design, access and heritage statement submitted as part of the application said: “The site comprises a 1960s flat-roof office building which is to be demolished.

Construction of a purpose-built 2.5 storey building will create eight apartments with associated parking to the rear of the building which will be accessed from Telegraph Street.

“The site faces an extensive residential development on the former Staffordshire County Council site comprising 43 dwellings.

"This application is a resubmission of an outline planning permission that was granted in 2015.”

