Apartments plan for former carers' office near town centre

The site at Austin Friars, Stafford. Photo: Google

A planning application has been submitted to Stafford Borough Council for redevelopment of the Radfield House site at Austin Friars.

A design, access and heritage statement submitted as part of the application said: “The site comprises a 1960s flat-roof office building which is to be demolished.

Construction of a purpose-built 2.5 storey building will create eight apartments with associated parking to the rear of the building which will be accessed from Telegraph Street.

“The site faces an extensive residential development on the former Staffordshire County Council site comprising 43 dwellings.