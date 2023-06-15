New venue for Stafford real ale festival

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 23/03/15 GV of Couture Nightclub, Newport Road, Stafford.

The Mayor of Stafford, Councillor Andy Cooper, will open the event on Thursday, June 29 at around 7pm.

The Heart of Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale is organising the festival which is being held in the Couture nightclub and events venue in Newport Road

It will run to Saturday, July 1 and there will also be 14 ciders and a gin bar. It is being staffed by Camra volunteers.

Branch chairman Andy Murray said: "We had been looking for a new venue and were approached by Couture manager Nick Parkinson with a view to holding a beer festival at Couture. The venue offers the facilities we need and the location is good being close to the town centre and railway station, as many travel in to attend."

Most of the beers will be from Midlands breweries with a few from further afield. Many have won awards from either Camra or the Society of Independent Brewers.

Entertainment is beingprovided on Friday evening by Stafford rock and pop band The Cartoon Kings.

On Saturday evening music is provided by Stafford's DJ Dekker with reggae and Northern soul plus sounds from the 60s and 7's.