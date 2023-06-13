Delays after crash between car and lorry on southbound M6

The incident took place on the busy stretch of motorway this morning. Photo: Google

It happened at around 11.39am on Tuesday between J15 for Stoke-on-Trent and J14 for Stafford.

Lanes one, two, three and four were closed, causing up to 60 minutes of delays.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance attended the scene and on arrival discovered five occupants of the vehicles.

"Four were assessed for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene. The fifth occupant did not require assessment."

National Highways bosses have confirmed that all lanes have re-opened though around five miles of congestion have been reported on approach to the incident.