Stafford runner racing three triathlons for charity

Adam Bushnell

Adam Bushnell, 33, will start his challenge by taking part in the Staffordshire Ironman on Sunday, June 11, then the L'Alpe d'Huez Triathlon on Thursday, July 27, and finish with Ironman Wales on Sunday, September 3. In total, Adam will cover over 351 km.

Adam, who works for Staffordshire County Council, was inspired to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK because the father of one of his close friends lived with the condition for several years.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and every hour two more people are diagnosed. There are over 40 symptoms, from tremor to pain to anxiety.

Adam said: “Through these challenges I really want to raise awareness of Parkinson’s. People often don’t realise the impact the condition has on so many people’s lives. I really hope people are able to donate what they can to support my challenge. Together we can work to help people living with the condition by progressing treatments and working ultimately to find a cure.

“The father of one of my close friends sadly died after living with the condition for several years. He was a great man, who always knew how to put others first, how to solve any problem and had a wise word to offer, no matter the topic. Truly a tragic loss.”

Adam’s biggest challenge to date is completing the Staffordshire Half Ironman in 2021, he has dedicated his time to training for this year's challenges, completing an average of 10 hours training per week.