Police appeal for information after man suffers broken jaw in nightclub bathroom assault

Do you recognise these men?

Staffordshire Police say they have "exhausted other lines of inquiry" and have published CCTV stills of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

The incident happened on October 2 in a nightclub in Stafford town centre and officers on patrol spotted the victim on Bridge Street.

The victim, a 32-year-old man from Cannock, had been assaulted in the bathroom of a nearby nightclub by a group of men.

He suffered a suspected broken jaw in the assault and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are making this appeal now as we have exhausted other lines of inquiry and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have relevant information.

"We have reviewed CCTV footage of the area at the time and would like to speak to anyone who recognises the men pictured, who we would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

"Anyone with any information should contact us via Livechat on the Staffordshire Police website - or call 101, quoting incident number 21220129810 of 2 October 2022.