Work to lay new paving in Stafford town centre shopping square under way

New paving slabs are being laid in Market Square, Stafford

Thousands of durable slabs designed to complement the nearby Grade II listed Shire Hall are currently being laid in Market Square as part of Phase One of the transformation of the High Street.

The work will mean event organisers can hold more activities and specialist markets, with significant improvements to infrastructure of the vicinity, such as utility supplies and drainage.

Work to replace the paving began this week, with other improvements including benches and landscaping due for completion in September.

The investment in the scheme has been backed by a successful bid to the Government’s Future High Street Fund, with contributions from Stafford Borough Council and Staffordshire County Council.

Civil engineering company, McPhillips (Wellington) Limited is carrying out the work.

Stafford's economic development boss, Councillor Ant Reid, said: “Anyone who uses the Market Square knows it needed investment to once again become a magnet for footfall - entertainment, social events, shopping: all bring our community together and a rejuvenated market square can achieve this better.

“I fully support the programme and aim to ensure it is completed on schedule.”

Recent investment in the town has included the £63m Western Access Road, work progressing on the £28m state-of-the art skills and innovation centre for Stafford College, as well as the Shire Hall enterprise hub - which opened last year.