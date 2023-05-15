Popular town centre street market event marred by anti-social behaviour

The incident occurred on Greengate Street in Stafford. Photo: Google Street Map

LR Partnership, the company behind the Stafford Street Market, released a statement to say that all events would be held off until October after the event on Thursday on Greengate Street was affected by teenager on bikes.

Lorraine Conkey, director of LR Partnership, said she was not prepared to put anyone through the behaviour they were put through, claiming that the teenager were walking around and shouting verbal abuse at people, weaving around tables and causing chaos.

She said: "It is with deep regret that I have decided to place Stafford Walking Street on hold until the Halloween Street Party event on Thursday, October 26 and the Christmas Walking Street on Thursday, December 14 when the Market Square will be finished

"The anti-social behaviour that it happening in the town centre is something that I am not prepared to put anyone through; the stewards, security or the public, many of our regular attendees who usually stay for the duration left during the Walking Street on Thursday.

"The more these teenagers were asked to dismount their bikes and walk through, the more they continued, spouting verbal abuse, they had an absolute and total disregard for young toddlers and children, elderly, babies in prams, disabled and everyone.

"It was a continuous battle trying to keep people safe and to try and stop them weaving in and out of the tables, pulling wheelies in front of people. At one point they were on the roof of Superdrug."

Ms Conkey said she had a security team at the event, but was eventually forced to call the police.

She said: "For the first time ever in 20 years in the events game, I have had to call the police.

"When security and three male stewards were faced off on Tipping Street by 10/12 approx 15-year-olds who where taunting and jeering knowing there is little they could do, that’s when Steve, a regular doorman in the town for many years and our head of security, called the police.

"So an event where people were always laughing and joking and having a great time with a brilliant atmosphere turned into a fraught occasion for many, even with our efforts make it look as if all was running smoothly.

"I have a duty of care for everyone who is on site and I cannot place anyone in this position.

"I think its best all round if we place Stafford Walking Street on hold while this issue is addressed.

"This is your event and I hope you all agree with this decision."