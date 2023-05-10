Former soldier summits 15 mountains in less than a year – with a fridge strapped his back

Michael Copeland completed the three-peaks challenge in less than 24 hours

Michael Copeland trekked 26 miles up Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon whilst carrying the weight of a 25kg fridge in an effort to raise money a mental health charity.

Michael scaled the mountains carrying a 25kg fridge

When training for the climb, the 38-year-old took the fridge up 15 mountains in 10 months, and even took it to the gym with him, which he said resulted in several "funny looks".

Michael said he was inspired to take on the challenge to encourage people to talk about their feelings, describing the weight of the fridge as a metaphor for mental health.

The father-of-two has so far raised more than £5,000 for the mental health charity, Mind.

Michael climbed 15 mountains in less than a year to train for the challenge

He said: "When I joined the army it was all new because I joined as a kid, and then when I came out I felt lost and I struggled a bit then, I didn't have that direction. Then I found body building which gave me the structure and routine and discipline back, (but) when lockdown hit and the gyms had to close, it was the same feeling again.

"The idea of the fridge was almost to have a visual representation of the burden that mental health can have on us. It was a way for me to make people talk – it's done the job, I can't believe how far it has reached.

"When I first started this 10 months ago I climbed Snowdon with a fridge full of beer to raise awareness for mental health. I wanted to come up with a creative way to raise awareness for mental health.

"I've never actually done the three peak challenge before this without a fridge, let alone with a fridge, so it was quite an achievement to actually do it – I was quite proud and emotional."

Completing the climb in 23 hours and 50 minutes, Michael said he had to "dig deep" for motivation when climbing Snowdon in the early hours of the morning, with just a head torch to light the path in front of him.

Michael, who is a lorry driver, added: "Ben Nevis was okay, we did it in four hours and 19 minutes and then it's a six and a half hour drive to Scafell Pike from Ben Nevis, and my legs just didn't want to work so that was really tough.

"But the real challenge was we got to Snowdon at three o'clock in the morning and the heaven's opened. The actual climb up Snowdon in the dark with a head torch was a really challenging moment.