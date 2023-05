Staffordshire Fire and Rescue were called to an incident on Greyfriars in Stafford. Photo: Google Street Map

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the Grayfriars area of Stafford at 1.06am to deal with an incident.

Fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform were in attendance and members of the public were warned to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "We have several fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform in attendance at an incident on Greyfriars in Stafford.