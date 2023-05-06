Notification Settings

Police appeal over missing Stafford girl, 15

By Ian HarveyStaffordPublished:

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 15-year-old Stafford girl who has been missing for two days.

Olivia Flattley
Olivia Flattley

Officers say Olivia Flattley was last seen at around 3pm on Thursday.

Anyone with information about Olivia's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting incident 841 of May 4.

Staffordshire Police tweeted: "#MISSING We need your help to find 15y/o Olivia Flattley, from Stafford. She was last seen at around 15:00pm on 4th May. Please call 101 quoting incident 841 of 4th of May. PLEASE SHARE THIS APPEAL"

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the Telford office.

