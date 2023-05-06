Police appeal over missing Stafford girl, 15

Officers say Olivia Flattley was last seen at around 3pm on Thursday.
Anyone with information about Olivia's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting incident 841 of May 4.
#MISSING We need your help to find 15y/o Olivia Flattley, from Stafford. She was last seen at around 15:00pm on 4th May. Please call 101 quoting incident 841 of 4th of May.— Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) May 6, 2023
