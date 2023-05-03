Pub reopens following refurbishment and investment

The bar is a mixture of new fixtures and soft furnishings

The Luck Penny has reopened following a £293,000 investment by Craft Union Pub Company, with a new look and additions on show in the 1960s-built pub.

The investment has seen the addition of new fixtures and softer furnishings with plenty of places to sit, as well as space to stand around the bar area.

As well as the inside having a complete makeover, the Luck Penny has also upgraded its garden area, with new festoon lighting and additional seating installed.

The pub has undergone a £293,000 refurbishment

The revamped entertainment offering will include quiz nights, karaoke and DJ nights, and live sports, with the installation of brand-new HD TVs featuring Sky Sports and BT Sports, as well as a newly installed pool table and dart board.

Amy Holmes, operator of the Luck Penny, said: “The investment made by Craft Union in the Luck Penny is truly wonderful and has enhanced the pub’s offering and provided a welcoming atmosphere for the local community.

"Its new look is brilliant, and we hope everyone in the community loves it as much as we do.

A new dart board has been installed, along with a pool table

"We cannot wait to welcome everyone in Stafford back for a drink and great entertainment.

“We also cannot wait to celebrate with everyone at the launch weekend which we have some great entertainment planned that we are sure you will love and get involved with.”

To celebrate its reopening and the upcoming coronation of King Charles, the pub will also be hosting a launch weekend.