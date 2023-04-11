Pedestrian, 43, dies after being hit by lorry on M6 near Stafford

An HGV hit a pedestrian on the southbound M6 at Junction 13, at Stafford, shortly before 3.40am on Saturday.

Emergency services including paramedics attended but nothing could be done to save the pedestrian, a 43-year-old man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. "His next of kin are currently being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.

"The road was closed whilst officers completed their initial inquiries at the scene. The driver of the HGV stayed in the area following the collision and is assisting officers with their investigation.

"We are keen to speak to any witnesses or those who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time of the collision or saw the pedestrian in the area prior to the incident.

"Contact us by calling 101, quoting incident 116 of April 8, or use the Live Chat function on our website (staffordshire.police.uk).