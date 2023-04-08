Easter crowds turn out for poignant Stafford Passion Play

Freddy Gomyer as Jesus Christ

The Stafford Passion Play was performed by Dudley’s Saltmine Theatre Company at locations in Stafford on Good Friday, with another performance on Saturday to mark the execution and resurrection of Jesus as told in the Bible.

Shoppers and residents are being treated to performances, in Victoria Park, in Tenterbanks, for the opening scene featuring a carnival-like procession re-enacting Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem and The Last Supper ahead of his dramatic arrest.

Father Steven Fleming, of the town's St Austin's Church, in Wolverhampton Road, tweeted: "Great turn out at the Stafford Passion Play."

The trial scene is being staged in front of Stafford’s county court building, followed by Jesus carrying his cross to St Mary’s Green where the drama of the crucifixion will unfold. The finale featuring his resurrection on Easter Day, will be performed indoors at historic St Mary’s Collegiate Church, in St Mary’s Place.

Organisers at Love Stafford have been working in partnership with the professional actors to bring to life the historic events in a contemporary style to mark Easter which is a key period in the Christian calendar. It is also part of efforts by Stafford Borough Council to generate more visitors to the town.

More than 100 volunteers including actors, singers and stewards from the churches in the area are also taking part.

Stafford Borough Council deputy leader and communities and health boss Councillor Jeremy Pert says: "The production will actively engage the public making them a central part of the professional street theatre as it moves through Stafford town centre, including strong community involvement in the cast and support teams.

“The contemporary retelling of the Easter Story will undoubtedly leave a lasting visual memory for all of those involved and seeing it and Stafford will make a marvellous backdrop for this year.”

