Weston Park's Woodland Adventure Playground gets two new attractions

The new playground at Weston Park

An enormous agility trail and multi-spinner carousel have been added to the delights on offer in the much-loved playground at the estate on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border just in time for Easter.

The new attractions are part of a three-year plan to create a paradise for children of all ages, where they can play to their hearts content while parents sit back, enjoy a coffee and relax.

Weston Park marketing manager Andrea Webster said the new attractions built on a range of features introduced at the playground 12 months ago.

She said: “Last year saw the introduction of the Theatre and Music Cottage, Little Beavers Stream, butterfly see-saw and eco-spinners – all aimed at early-years children.

“The new agility trail gives children of all ages a rich variety of balancing, swaying, climb and crawl activities - all great trainers of a sense of balance. The trail includes a dynamic beam, rope bridge, climbing wall, parkour ropes, a wobble bridge and a suspension bridge."

She added: “It’s a fantastic addition and means that children can easily play ‘don’t touch the ground’ while navigating the whole trail.

“It’s also good for the environment because it is all made from organic Robinia products made from sustainable European sources.

“The carousel is a thoroughly tested piece of fun social play and balance training. Children can lie, stand or sit as the carousel spins and invent games according to which colour seat they get. It’s certain to be a big hit and keep them playing for ages.”