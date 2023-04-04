First time 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley in steam since the winter repaint back into BR Express Blue livery. Photo: Trevor Camp/The Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust Limited

Locomotive No. 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley will pass through the county as it makes its way from Crewe to Peterborough.

The 1937-built express engine will be appearing in its new British Railways blue livery for the first time since its overhaul was completed last year.

Built for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster, the A4 Pacific engine was named after Nigel Gresley, the man who designed it and the world-famous Flying Scotsman.

For the best part of three decades it pulled express trains between London and North East England and Scotland. In 1959 it set the fastest postwar speed of a steam locomotive when it reached 112mph in Lincolnshire before being withdrawn in 1966

Now owned by the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Preservation Trust, it returned to steam at Locomotive Service Limited's Crewe workshop in September 2021 after a six-year overhaul, before being taken by road to the Severn Valley Railway last spring.

It spent 2022 running in LNER black, a livery it carried during the Second World War, with its original number, 4498, before being repainted over the winter.

Sir Nigel Gresley at the Severn Valley Railway last year. Photo: Trevor Camp/The Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust Limited

No. 60007 now carries British Railways express passenger blue, a livery that was used in the early 1950s, but has been regularly worn by the A4 since the 1990s.

On Wednesday it travels from Crewe to the Nene Valley Railway in Peterborough, where it will operate trains over the Easter holidays. After leaving Crewe Heritage Centre (south of the station), people can see it at:

Madeley (Staffordshire) - 9.59am

Norton Bridge - 10.11am

Stafford - 10.16am

Colwich - 10.22am

Rugeley - 10.28am

Lichfield - 10.35am

Nuneaton - 10.58am