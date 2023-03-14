Notification Settings

Major promotional campaign to showcase Stafford borough set to be launched next month

By Thomas Parkes

A major promotional campaign to showcase the range of shops, restaurants attractions and other businesses across Stafford is set to be launched.

The "Our Beautiful Borough" scheme includes plans for a visitor trail, redesigned website, adverts in traditional and online media as well as video.

It will include 360 panoramic experience of key places with a roll-out expected from next month for Stafford, Stone, Eccleshall and other areas.

Around £80,000 secured by Stafford Borough Council from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) will be supporting the new scheme.

Councillor Frances Beatty, cabinet member for economic development and planning, said: “Many towns across the country will envy the investment being pumped into our borough - and it is not all about money for big businesses.

"The renovation of the Market Square in Stafford is already taking shape; work has begun on the £5 million History Centre nearby; there is the £28 million ‘Skills and Innovation Centre’ for the college to be completed this year. And the much anticipated £1.5 million transformation of Westbridge Park in Stone gets underway soon.

"We have a very good news story to tell! It is great to see this new campaign to promote our area being launched with a view to selling our wonderful borough to visitors, shoppers and potential investors. And I hope local people will also be ambassadors for and help make sure the messages are received far and wide.”

The promotional work is being carried out by Stafford-based design company Verso.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

