Chiefs to invest £300,000 into Stafford route

Staffordshire County Council is likely to invest the money into A34/A449 Queensway roundabout and part of the A449 Wolverhampton Road.

The scheme has been announced as chiefs said an additional £30 million is set to be ploughed into the sector, on top of the £50m annual spend.

The overall cash boost is expected to be signed off at a meeting on March 15 with the funding expected to be invested over the next two years.

Councillor David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Staffordshire’s huge road network is vital for keeping our county connected and our residents and businesses on the move.

“While we do have to work with the budget we have able and still fund areas such as care of the most vulnerable, this extra £30m investment of the next two years underlines our commitment to maintaining and improving our massive road network.”

The scheme will see five major road reconstruction schemes at key locations into towns, resurfacing of nine junctions or roundabouts, an extra 275,00sqm of preventive surface treatment to extend the life of roads and £1m of additional work to repair highway damage.

Key schemes include £1m work on the former A5127 Birmingham Road in Lichfield, the £300,000 work in Stafford, £500,000 for the A5121 Clay Mills in Burton and £2.5m for the A1521 Derby Road in Burton, as well as £900,000 for the A513/B5493 Upper Gungate/Aldergate in Tamworth.

The highways boost comes on top of the county council’s successful bid to secure £19.8m through the Levelling Up Fund for improvements to roads and bus and cycling routes in the county.