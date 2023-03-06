Plans to build 359 homes on Stafford's former General Electric site given go-ahead

The former General Electric factory was demolished to make way for homes

Homebuilder Bellway is building the homes on the 30-acre site off Lichfield Road, after Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee approved its reserved matters application.

The scheme, to be split between Bellway and Ashberry Homes, will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Bellway’s part of the scheme, called Victoria Gate, will deliver 224 homes for private sale and 20 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership. Ashberry Homes, part of the Bellway group, will build 115 properties for private sale and 14 affordable units and be called Victoria Place.

Ben Wright, Managing Director of Bellway West Midlands, said: “We are pleased to receive planning permission for our new Stafford development, and we are keen to get started on building these homes.

“We are committed to this area, having had a presence in Stafford for more than a decade, most recently with our Baswich Grange and Berswick Manor developments, which have transformed the former police headquarters site off Cannock Road.

“Our new Victoria Gate scheme will transform this brownfield site off Lichfield Road, which was once home to the former General Electric factory."

He added: “A lot of hard work has been done to get us to this point, and it is satisfying to know that these 30 acres that were once home to industrial buildings that were no longer needed, are going to be a thriving neighbourhood in the future.

“The new residents will have the benefit of a very convenient location. Victoria Gate and Victoria Place will be less than a mile from the town centre and is close to a wide range of shops and facilities.

“The range of home styles planned will offer something for people at all stages of the property ladder and the people who will ultimately live here will benefit from the five-star build quality that Bellway is well known for.”

The former landmark General Electric factory were demolished and the site was cleared early in 2021 and later in the year outline planning permission for the development was given in October of that year.