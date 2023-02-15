Fire crews ensure fire at house quickly put out

Fire crews were called out to a house on Weston Road following reports of a fire

Three crews from Stafford, Rising Brook and Stone were called to reports of a house fire on Weston Road in Stafford at around 7.44pm on Wednesday.

Three appliances and 12 firefighters in total worked to put out the fire and lead a man to safety from the house, who was given precautionary checks at the scene by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The fire was confirmed as extinguished at 8pm, with crews remaining at the scene to ensure the property was safe.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Crews from Stafford, Rising Brook and Stone were in attendance at a house fire in Stafford.

