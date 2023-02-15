Notification Settings

Fire crews ensure fire at house quickly put out

By James Vukmirovic

Fire crews worked to put out a fire at a Staffordshire home in quick fashion.

Fire crews were called out to a house on Weston Road following reports of a fire
Fire crews were called out to a house on Weston Road following reports of a fire

Three crews from Stafford, Rising Brook and Stone were called to reports of a house fire on Weston Road in Stafford at around 7.44pm on Wednesday.

Three appliances and 12 firefighters in total worked to put out the fire and lead a man to safety from the house, who was given precautionary checks at the scene by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The fire was confirmed as extinguished at 8pm, with crews remaining at the scene to ensure the property was safe.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Crews from Stafford, Rising Brook and Stone were in attendance at a house fire in Stafford.

"One male was led to safety, receiving precautionary checks by West Midlands Ambulance.

"Fire now extinguished."

Stafford
Staffordshire
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

