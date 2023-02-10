Bowling alley and cafe plans for Stafford town centre

The units at Waterfront Way, Stafford, that could become a bowling alley

The “family-focused” bowling alley is earmarked for three units at Waterfront Way, next to the Odeon cinema.

An application has been been submitted to Stafford Borough Council seeking permission to change the use of the units from retail.

A letter submitted as part of the application said: “The opening hours are to be confirmed, but will reflect the normal operating hours of a bowling alley.

“The occupation of these units by a bowling alley will support and enhance the vitality and viability of the Waterfront development, which is a key leisure destination for the town. It is hoped that the council will therefore support this application.”

Elsewhere in the town centre the shop unit previously occupied by Greenwoods Menswear, and later William Hill, in Gaolgate Street could be turned into a café.