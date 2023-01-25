Image released of suspect in sexual assault case

This image has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault which took place in an alleyway in Stafford. Photo: Stafford Borough Police

Stafford Borough Police have launched the appeal with an e-fit photo of a man the force wants to speak to in connection with a sexual assault which took place in Stafford in October 2021.

The incident took place in an alleyway between Newport Road and West Way and was reported to the force in September last year.

The force said it had issued the appeal due to have exhausted other avenues of inquiry and has asked for anyone who might recognise the man to contact them by calling 101 or messaging on its social media channels.

It has also asked for no speculation on social media about the victim, who it said had a right to lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

A spokesman for Stafford Borough Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We would like to speak to him in connection with a sexual assault which took place in an alleyway between Newport Road and West Way in Stafford.

"The assault happened in October 2021 and was reported to us in September 2022.

"We have issued this appeal now as we have exhausted other avenues of inquiry.

"Anyone who recognises this man should call us on 101, or message us on Facebook or Twitter.