New £1.75 million Stafford care home will create more than a dozen jobs

Falcon House, situated just off Hawksmoor Road, will form part of a wider residential development and offer support to six people with learning disabilities and other complex needs.

It is currently looking for five registered nurses for a number of different positions including clinical nurse leads, and it is also seeking 10 support workers initially, with more to follow and part-time housekeepers.

The care home, which is being developed by ECHO Group in partnership with family-owned builders Seddon Group, is expected to be completed in March.

It will have six large en-suite bedrooms, three lounge/communal areas, a private garden, an assisted bathroom and kitchen, and small office on the ground floor with staff facilities on the first floor.

Newly appointed registered manager Cheryl Maitland said: “We are close to welcoming our first service users and I am building a team of motivated and enthusiastic nurses who will support them to live their best lives.

“Falcon House has been developed to support individuals with learning disabilities and additional complex needs to move back to or within their local community from either hospital/secure settings, or due to multiple breakdowns in community support.

“ECHO is a great organisation to work for and these roles offer the chance to make a real difference and to be in at the very start of a new service.

“We will provide comprehensive training for new staff to ensure they have the skills to provide the personalised care the group prides itself on and achieve the most positive outcomes.

"I am certain there are talented registered nurses in the area who will make excellent additions to our team.”