Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New £1.75 million Stafford care home will create more than a dozen jobs

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A new £1.75 million care home in Stafford will be creating more than a dozen jobs.

Falcon House, situated just off Hawksmoor Road, will form part of a wider residential development and offer support to six people with learning disabilities and other complex needs.

It is currently looking for five registered nurses for a number of different positions including clinical nurse leads, and it is also seeking 10 support workers initially, with more to follow and part-time housekeepers.

The care home, which is being developed by ECHO Group in partnership with family-owned builders Seddon Group, is expected to be completed in March.

It will have six large en-suite bedrooms, three lounge/communal areas, a private garden, an assisted bathroom and kitchen, and small office on the ground floor with staff facilities on the first floor.

Newly appointed registered manager Cheryl Maitland said: “We are close to welcoming our first service users and I am building a team of motivated and enthusiastic nurses who will support them to live their best lives.

“Falcon House has been developed to support individuals with learning disabilities and additional complex needs to move back to or within their local community from either hospital/secure settings, or due to multiple breakdowns in community support.

“ECHO is a great organisation to work for and these roles offer the chance to make a real difference and to be in at the very start of a new service.

“We will provide comprehensive training for new staff to ensure they have the skills to provide the personalised care the group prides itself on and achieve the most positive outcomes.

"I am certain there are talented registered nurses in the area who will make excellent additions to our team.”

Cheryl can be contacted on cherylmaitland@echouk.net for more details about the roles on offer.

Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News