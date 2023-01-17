Mother-of-two lands court bill after illegally dumping rubbish and toys at back of house

The rubbish in Mynor Street in Stafford (Image: Stafford Borough Council)

Documents with the name and address of Phoebe Keiher were found among the rubbish following a tip-off from a resident in Stafford.

An enforcement officer at the borough council visited the site and found black domestic waste bags containing children’s toys.

The 23-year-old, of Mynors Street, Stafford pleaded guilty to a fly-tipping offence when she appeared before magistrates.

She admitted a charge of depositing waste without having an environmental permit.

She was ordered to pay fines and costs of £294 by the court in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

The court was told she claimed not to have left all the bags at the service road behind Mynors Street.

More than 500 cases of fly-tipping have been reported in the last 12 months in the Stafford borough costing around £30,000 to clean up.

Councillor Mark Winnington, cabinet member for environment at Stafford Borough Council, today warned residents they may face a court bill for dumping rubbish.

He said: “Fly-tipping can have a serious impact on an area and residents who take pride in their community demand action is taken against those who blight the area.

“Those who illegally dump rubbish should expect to be fined or prosecuted and face a criminal record - so I hope this case will serve as a warning to others who think it is acceptable to fly-tip in Stafford Borough.”

He added that the local authority needed help from members of the public to report instances of environmental crimes – such as littering or abandoning vehicles – so they could take action against the offenders.

To contact the council in confidence email grimewatch@staffordbc.gov.uk or call 01785 619402.