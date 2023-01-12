Appeal after sportswear stolen from lorry at services

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to Stafford Services after the theft of sportswear was reported

The sportswear was stolen from a lorry at Stafford Services on the M6 southbound, with a total of 22 pallets containing sports clothing being taken.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 50s, reported the theft at 5.30am on Wednesday to Staffordshire Police, which said it believes the theft took place between 10pm on Tuesday and 5am on Wednesday.

A red and white lorry was seen parked behind the victim’s lorry at around 12.45am on the day of the theft, which was then driven away at around 2am, with four unknown offenders spotted running in the direction of the nearby Roadchef restaurant.

The force said it was currently reviewing CCTV of the area at the time of the theft and urged anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

Inspector Tim Norbury, of Stafford Local Policing Team, said: “I would like to reassure HGV drivers that we are committed to identifying those responsible for these thefts.

“I know it is a worrying time for drivers, concerned about their safety as well as businesses concerned about loss of goods.

“I would encourage drivers to park in well-lit areas, ensure security measures are in place in respect of vehicles & trailers and be alert.

"Anyone who sees anything suspicious involving HGV vehicles in Staffordshire should get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information, relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 087 of January 11.