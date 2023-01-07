Notification Settings

Flu admissions still 'very high' at hospitals in Staffordshire

By Thomas ParkesStaffordPublished:

Flu admissions to hospital continue to be "very high" at hospitals in Staffordshire whose trust has declared a critical incident due to NHS pressures.

Stafford County Hospital
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM) bosses made the call on December 30 with its two hospitals being "under severe" strain.

It led to a warning some patients could be waiting longer than 12 hours for treatment at Stafford's County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

And now a health boss for the county has said despite 410,000 flu jabs being administered, there is still a sizeable number of people needing hospital treatment.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, clinical lead of the vaccination programme in Staffordshire, said: "We have delivered thousands of flu jabs across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, protecting thousands of people and keeping them out of hospital. But unfortunately, flu admissions continue to be very high at our local hospitals and so it remains vital that anyone eligible, including pregnant women and children aged two and three, who are yet to have their flu jab, book in for one as soon as possible.

"We’re really pleased to be able to offer, for the first time, flu vaccinations at many of our walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics. There is an overlap in eligibility for both vaccinations, so it makes sense to offer both in the same place."

Meanwhile the critical incident remains in force across the hospital, with staff prioritising the sickest patients first as people are urged to only use A&E for serious or life-threatening injury.

They have asked people when the hospital discharges their friends or loved ones to ensure the person can be picked up as soon as possible, and have everything they need at home

People should contact their GP practice to book an appointment, or visit a Covid-19 clinic which also offers flu vaccines. Visit nhs.uk or enquire at a pharmacy for more information.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

