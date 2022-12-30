Honor Sutton with some of the many goods she collected

Schoolgirl Honor Sutton spent Christmas collecting hot water bottles, non-perishable treats and necessary items to help victims of domestic abuse and grieving mothers who have lost their babies.

The 'Bring a Bottle' campaign and the 'Comfort Project', both started by Honor, provide warm bottles and food items to Staffordshire Women's Aid and the family support charity A Child Of Mine, to give a little holiday cheer to those who may need it most.

Honor, from Stafford, said: "I thought it would be nice to use the idea of 'Bring a bottle'.

"People automatically think about bottles of wine, but for about the same price they could donate a hot water bottle instead."

Honor collected dozens of hot water bottles and food parcels after learning that women and children supported by the Staffordshire Women's Aid were some of the hardest hit by the cost of living crisis.

The schoolgirl also felt compassion for those women overcome with grief after losing a child, setting out to gather over 65 parcels filled with treats, gifts and essentials to help Stafford-based family support charity A Child Of Mine.

Honor said: "It took me quite a few weeks to coordinate the two projects, and on top of that I've had revision for exams after Christmas so it has been quite crazy.

"In the end, we managed to fill 110 boxes. When I handed some of the donations over to the Staffordshire Women's Aid, one lady said she felt like crying because she was so overwhelmed by how generous people had been."

Honor has donated around £6,000 worth of items to the two charities, also giving cash donations to both organisations after gathering support from well-wishers.

The schoolgirl was supported by teachers, family and friends, who helped to encourage her to continue the work she is doing.

Honor continued: "With the approach of the new year, there will be new challenges for everybody. I do plan to do another collection for the Easter holidays, I made it my New Year resolution.

"I am grateful to my teacher, my mother and my brother, they have been so supportive, and everyone that donated."