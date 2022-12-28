Seven miles of congestion after M6 crash between lorry and car

Traffic at Junction 15 of the M6 (the southbound carriageway is furthest from the camera). Photo: Motorway Cameras

Lanes were shut on the southbound carriageway between Junctions 15 for Stoke-on-Trent and 14 for Stafford after the crash, some time before 4pm.

National Highways advised that two of the lanes were shut initially, before traffic was halted completely while the vehicles were moved.

All lanes are now open and traffic has been released but congestion has stretched to seven miles.

National Highways West Midlands said: "We've moved the vehicles involved in the collision to a safe area and traffic has now been released on the M6 southbound in #taffordshire between J15 (Stoke-On-Trent) and J14 (Stafford).

"All lanes are open. There's an hour delay with seven miles of congestion in the area."

