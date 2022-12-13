Man charged following thefts and discovery of drugs and weapon

Ashley James Coats was arrested following a search by police which uncovered drugs and a meat cleaver

Ashley James Coats will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on December 21 for Mention to stand trial on January 31 following an arrest on Saturday on Edison Road in Stafford.

The 31-year-old, of no-fixed-address, was arrested following a search by officers from Staffordshire Police which uncovered a quantity of class B drugs and a meat clever inside his rucksack.

The arrest follows on from a number of thefts at a supermarket on Lammascote Road on November 23, 28 and 29 and goods being taken from a motoring store on Foregate Street on November 26.

Coats appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday and was remanded in custody.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man has been charged after goods from a local supermarket and a motoring store were stolen in Stafford.

"On 23, 28 and 29 November, various items were stolen from a store on Lammascote Road.

"On 26 November, goods were also stolen from inside a motoring store on Foregate Street.

"We searched a man on Edison Road on Saturday (10 December).

"We seized a quantity of class B drugs and recovered a meat cleaver from inside his rucksack.

"Ashley James Coats, aged 31, of no-fixed-address, was arrested and charged with possessing a knife blade / sharp article in a public place, possession of a controlled drug of class B and theft from a shop.