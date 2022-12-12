Dilapidated former city community centre finally set to be torn down almost a decade after closing

Daisy Bank Community Centre, in Ash Street, Bradley, which closed down in 2012

Plans have been submitted to demolish Daisy Bank Community Centre in Bradley, which has been deemed "unsafe" by council chiefs.

The Ash Street site was a former school that housed a popular community centre until 2013 when it was closed down despite a campaign by residents to keep it open.

In 2020 its sale was approved to WV Living – Wolverhampton Council's housebuilder – which earmarked between 22 and 24 homes for the plot.

In a statement accompanying the plans, WV Living's development director Mary Miller said the structure had been "void for some time" and was "not safe to use".

She said the building would be demolished and the ground levelled, with all existing surrounding trees "retained and protected".

The existing steel entrance gates will also be retained, while concrete slabs and timber fencing will be removed.

The work is expected to take place between April and May next year, pending planning permission being granted.

Daisy Bank was shut down by Wolverhampton Council as part of a cost-cutting scheme to merge libraries and community venues across the city to create under-one-roof ‘community hubs’.

Prior to its closure it was home to 12 groups, including a playgroup that ran for 40 years and a pensioners sequence dancing group.

At the time council bosses vowed to find a new venue for all of the impacted groups, some of which were to be moved to Lower Bradley Community Centre.

Among those opposing the plans was long-standing Bilston councillor, the late Bert Turner, who warned taking away the centre would "destroy the community".