More than £4.5 million to be used to back businesses and regeneration in Stafford amid other projects

Stafford Borough Council

Stafford Borough Council has received the cash boost from the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund after putting forward a raft of schemes to improve the area.

It could see projects including the Crown Wharf Theatre and a scout building in Stone, the history centre, town centre regeneration backed and businesses supported.

Councillor Frances Beatty, cabinet member for economic development and planning, said: “This allocation of money was one of the highest that any district council was awarded and is further demonstration of the confidence the government has in us to deliver for our community.

“There are so many exciting things planned, starting up or ongoing, in the borough and we have drawn up a list of ways we can assist a number of projects using this money and I am confident this will support different sectors of the borough - such as the rural and visitor economy.”

The total allocation to Stafford Borough Council was £4,673,295. It covers a three-year period to 2025 and is aimed at boosting communities, supporting local businesses and improving skills as part of the government’s ‘Levelling Up’ fund.

Along with helping to kit out the auditorium at the theatre in Stone, finishing the refurbishment of the town’s scout building and supporting the £7m History Centre development in Eastgate Street, other areas the funding will be spent on include £1.5m to revamp Stafford town centre.