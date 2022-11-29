More Staffordshire venues open their doors as 'warm places' amid cost of living crisis

Stafford Gatehouse will be one of the places offering a warm place to people across the borough

Around 25 village halls, community centres, and churches have joined forces with Stafford Borough Council to open their doors for people in the area to beat the cold during the winter.

Among the venues are Stafford’s Gatehouse Theatre and Milford Hall Cricket Club.

The council is giving financial support to help organisations opening their doors to the public, and offering warm food and drink, in an initiative being funded by the Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust (MPFT).

Some premises, such as the Gatehouse Theatre in the town’s Eastgate Street, will have free wifi for customers looking to stay warm, while others will be putting on activities.

Many of the ‘Warm Spaces’ will be open for around two hours at lunchtime for visitors on various days between now and end of March.

Councillor Jeremy Pert, Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Communities and Health at the borough council, said he was pleased that so many venues were offering support to their communities.

He said: “We want these to be safe, heated spaces, that offer people a friendly welcome within their local communities with the opportunity of having something warm to eat and drink.

“People everywhere are facing tough decisions because of the cost of living crisis.

"We know that one of those decisions for many of our residents and families is around eating healthily or heating.

“Our warm spaces scheme is one of the initiatives that we have launched to help those in this difficult position, providing them with a warm place, company within their own community and people to talk to.

"There is also funding from the borough council to support community transport schemes to enable people to get to the warm hubs as well.

“We want these places to be easily accessible for as many people as we can, whether that be a short walk or via bus, or with the help of volunteer community transport.

“We are grateful for all those organisations who have come forward to support this initiative and would welcome others to get in touch if they think they can help so they can be included in building this valuable network for our communities this winter.”

Gary Stevens, manager of the Gatehouse Theatre, said: “We’re delighted to be offering a warm welcome this winter and where people can grab a hot drink from our café.

“This is a great initiative by Stafford Borough Council and we’re looking forward to welcoming people into the theatre.”