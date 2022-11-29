Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal for information after coin collection found

By James VukmirovicStaffordPublished:

An appeal has gone out for information about the rightful owner of a rare coin collection.

The collection was found in the boot of a white BMW 1 Series near Parkside Avenue in Stafford. Photo: Staffordshire Police
The collection was found in the boot of a white BMW 1 Series near Parkside Avenue in Stafford. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police have launched the appeal after the coin collection, which is worth around £150, was found in the boot of a car in Stafford.

The force came across it after searching a white BMW 1 Series near Parkside Avenue on Friday, November 18, following reports of suspicious activity.

Officers found a silver box in the boot containing a number of different 50p and £1 coins. Each coin is different and is believed to be a collectors’ item.

The force said it believed the collection was stolen.

PC Thomas Cordall, of the force’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “These coins were probably taken by someone who thought they’d hit the jackpot.

“We need your help to try and identify who they belong to. We are conducting local inquiries and are working hard to establish those responsible.

“If you have any information, please contact me directly by emailing thomas.cordall@staffordshire.police.uk quoting occurrence 21220153828”.

Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News