Appeal for information after coin collection found

The collection was found in the boot of a white BMW 1 Series near Parkside Avenue in Stafford. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police have launched the appeal after the coin collection, which is worth around £150, was found in the boot of a car in Stafford.

The force came across it after searching a white BMW 1 Series near Parkside Avenue on Friday, November 18, following reports of suspicious activity.

Officers found a silver box in the boot containing a number of different 50p and £1 coins. Each coin is different and is believed to be a collectors’ item.

The force said it believed the collection was stolen.

PC Thomas Cordall, of the force’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “These coins were probably taken by someone who thought they’d hit the jackpot.

“We need your help to try and identify who they belong to. We are conducting local inquiries and are working hard to establish those responsible.