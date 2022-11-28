Man taken to hospital after Stafford house fire

Four fire crews were called to an address near John Amery Drive in Stafford at 6.35pm on November 21 following reports of a house fire.

Crews from Rising Brook, Cannock, Stone and Stafford were sent to the scene and immediately began work to extinguish the blaze.

They used breathing apparatus to enter the smoke-logged building to ensure it had been evacuated before using a main jet to extinguish the fire by 10.30pm.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service treated a man for smoke inhalation at the scene and transported him to hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters stayed in the area to conduct thermal scans of the building to ensure no hotspots areas remained.

They also inspected the building and deemed the cause to be accidental.

A fireplace inside the home had been left unattended, allowing the flames to spread to surrounding furniture and ignite the room.

It comes shortly after Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service launched its “Be Warm, Be Safe” campaign, which aims to raise awareness around the dangers of heating your home during the cost of living crisis.

The service anticipates an increase in accidental incidents like this one, as more people look to save money and heat their homes using alternative means to central heating.

Watch Manager Daniel Streddar, who attended the incident, said: “Our firefighters worked diligently to minimise the damage caused by this fire and ensure those in the area were safe.

“As we head into winter, more people will be trying to stay warm and save money by burning logs and using traditional fire places in their homes.