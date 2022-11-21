More than 10,000 turn out for Stafford Christmas lights turn on

The Christmas lights switch on in Stafford. Photo: Stafford Borough Council

Live music got the big Christmas show underway before the lights were switched on by the Mayor of Stafford Borough, Councillor Philip Leason MBE and followed by a spectacular firework display.

The event on Saturday is always seen as the traditional start of the countdown to the big day and residents, families and visitors flocked to Stafford with stalls, street theatre and fairground attractions lining the streets of the town.

The day is organised by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Stafford Borough Council.

The events on stage kicked off at 3pm with Stafford’s Harvest Centre Gospel Choir and included a musical set from The Gatehouse Youth Theatre, live music from the Cartoon Kings and stars from this year’s pantomime, Cinderella, getting the audience in a festive mood.

Councillor Leason told the huge crowd in Market Square and surrounding streets said it was a privilege to be switching on the lights. He was joined on stage by Father Christmas as the town was lit up at 5pm including the 40ft Christmas Tree in the Market Square.

Thousands of fireworks were then launched from the top of the Guildhall Centre before the Cartoon Kings returned to the stage for a second set and to bring the event to a close.

Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge, cabinet member for leisure at Stafford Borough Council, said: “This was amazing. I thought last year was brilliant but this certainly topped it.