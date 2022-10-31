Community tree and wildflower planting takes place in Stafford

Residents, councillors and borough council staff at Yelverton Park

Residents and community leaders in Baswich braved autumn showers to put spades in the ground for their tree and wildflower planting project at Yelverton Park on Thursday.

Community-spirited families took time out of their half-term break to help collect litter, and planting areas were marked out for the planting of birch, hawthorn, hazel, rowan, cherry and oak trees. Wildflower bulbs are also set to be planted next month around the edge of the park to create a meadow area.

Baswich Community Group has teamed up with Stafford Borough Council and Forest of Mercia CIC (Community Interest Company) for the project.

Borough councillor Marnie Phillips said: “It was started by Baswich Community Group and councillors in 2018 and received funding from Veolia, but ground to a halt because of Covid. We were contacted by Leasowes School’s eco group, and local schools have been planting trees for the jubilee.

“It’s about enhancing the environment and trying to make it a place for families to enjoy. It’s quite a biodiverse area already.”