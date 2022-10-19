Stafford litter concerns spark bin review call

A litter bin in Greengate Street, Stafford

Councillor Tony Pearce raised the issue at the latest Community Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee meeting. He said a recent visitor holidaying in Stafford, who had once worked in the town, had written a letter which was featured in a local paper (Staffordshire Newsletter).

Councillor Pearce said: “He was saddened by the state Stafford was in compared to when he used to work here. One of the things he pointed to was the amount of litter in the area, especially around litter bins which always seemed to be full.

“That set me thinking because it is an issue that has been raised in my ward on a number of occasions by the parish council. People are saying ‘there used to be a litter bin and there isn’t one now’ and those that are there don’t seem to be emptied very often at all.

“The reduction in number of litter bins and the fact that many are full long before they are emptied results in litter blight in the areas where they are situated and increases the work for the many volunteers and Streetscene workers who collect rubbish from the streets. A review of collection frequencies and the number and size of bins needs to be undertaken as a matter of urgency.

“I know during Covid there was a real problem because some of the staff weren’t able to work but that’s behind us now. We aim to be a clean, green borough and it’s being spoilt.

“The general issue of people dropping litter is another matter and that does need dealing with as well. But litter bins is something we can do something about.”

Councillor Mark Winnington, cabinet member for environment, said he was “a little bit bemused” when he saw Councillor Pearce’s submission to the meeting. “It does seem a little bit of a flight of fancy”, he added.

“There has been no reduction in the number of litter bins. There has been a change in the type of bins put there because of the usage; when the pandemic was here a lot of people were walking and the demand for litter bins changed.

“I’ve been assured by officers that the bins are emptied at least on a weekly basis – and depending on demand they are actually increased. We have some really good employees who work really hard; if you go around the villages and towns it’s rare on a journey you don’t see one of those collections.

“It’s a shame this is targeted at the bins when it should be targeted at the people who are throwing rubbish around. I don’t think Stafford has the problem we are being told about.”

Councillor Ann Edgeller said: “I understand Councillor Pearce’s concerns but the message we have got to get across to people is if the bin’s full, take (your litter) home and put it in your own bin. I think we have got to educate people to use their own bins rather than dumping litter.

“We have the agreement with takeaways that they collect their own rubbish in the morning. I did a litter pick with some residents on Silkmore Lane and we collected, just on that one road, seven bags of litter.

“I don’t want to see everything full of big litter bins. I think we have got enough.”

Councillor Anne Hobbs said: “In 2020 there was three tonnes of litter picked up by volunteers in the Stafford area. There is a big problem and I think it is right across the country.

“I think we seriously need a campaign to try and promote taking your rubbish home. Put it in your bin, recycle.”

Councillor Roy James said: “When I was a youngster and I dropped a piece of litter I got a belt round the back of the head from my mother which taught me a lesson, which was you take litter home. The biggest problem is you have this generation who were respectful of the countryside, now you don’t have that.

“What we need is people out doling out a few more fines and getting it into the press so that people start to realise it is unacceptable to drop litter in this borough.”

Councillor Jill Hood said it was rare to see litter around schools in Stone however. “We don’t need to belt our children around the head thank goodness – our children are well-educated, we’ve got lorries with the children’s pictures on and they take a pride in their area”, she added.