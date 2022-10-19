Stafford Castle could host cafe to help boost income, councillor suggests

Stafford Castle

Another community leader raised concerns about the condition of the castle grounds after being approached by a visitor however.

The historic site, which dates back to the Norman era, hosts the town’s annual open air Shakespeare production as well as welcoming schoolchildren for educational visits, dog walkers and other residents. In July the Stafford Borough leg of the Queen’s Baton Relay set out from the castle towards the town centre.

The castle grounds, which include a visitor centre, are open Wednesday to Sunday during the summer and at weekends during winter months. Visitor experience was discussed at a recent Stafford Borough Council scrutiny committee meeting.

Councillor Anne Hobbs said: “It’s very popular and I was thinking it’s a shame there’s no cafe there. I’m sure it would make an absolute mint and that would be a source of income.”

But Councillor Aidan Godfrey said: “I was stopped on one of my walks by a lady who said ‘why is Stafford Castle going to the dogs?’ I said I don’t know.

“She gave me a big long list of things she thought had gone downhill in the last two or three years, one of which was the information boards. She says she takes a cloth up there and cleans them herself because they were getting so green and dirty.

“I walked by the other day up there and the path is disappearing. I suppose it is worth noting that Stafford Castle is deteriorating as a place to go and it’s a real shame.”

Lee Booth, the council’s interim neighbourhood services group manager, told the committee he would take the comments back to Freedom Leisure for a response. The charitable leisure trust runs Stafford Castle and other heritage sites on behalf of the borough council.