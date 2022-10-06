Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stafford council rules out slurry lagoon enforcement

By Kerry AshdownStaffordPublished:

Councillors have ruled out taking enforcement action against a slurry lagoon not built according to approved plans.

Stafford Borough Council
Stafford Borough Council

Stafford Borough Council granted planning permission five years ago for the slurry lagoon on land off Newport Road, Swan Pit, near Gnosall.

But the authority later received a complaint that the facility had been “incorrectly built”, a report to the latest planning committee meeting said. The report added: “The site was visited on 26 October 2021 with the site owner present.

“Approved plans show the slurry lagoon should be 62m in length and 24m wide. When measured on site the slurry lagoon measured 39.7m long by 39m wide; in effect the lagoon constructed is approximately square rather than rectangular.

“The slurry lagoon has not been built in accordance with the planning permission. However, it is not readily viewable from any public vantage point, it is far away from the nearest residential property and is not in use.

“As such the unused slurry lagoon is not detrimental to visual or residential amenity and it is difficult to see what harm it causes. It is therefore clearly not expedient to take enforcement action.”

Planning committee members voted to not take enforcement action at their meeting on September 28.

Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News

By Kerry Ashdown

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News