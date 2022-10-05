Delays on motorway after vehicle fire causes lanes closure

The fire took place on the northbound carriageway between Junctions 13 and 14. Photo: Google Street Map

There was around three miles of congestion and delays of up to 20 minutes on the M6 northbound between Junction 13 for Stafford and Junction 14 for Stone after reports of a vehicle being on fire.

National Highways: West Midlands put out a message about the closure on Twitter at around 7.18am, stating that emergency services were at the scene.

A spokesman for National Highways: West Midlands said: "Lanes 1, 2 and 3 are closed on the M6 northbound between J13 and J14 near Stafford due to a vehicle fire.

"Emergency services are currently on scene.

"Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 20 mins and approx. 3 miles of congestion."

Around 14 minutes later, an update was posted on Twitter to say that lanes 2 and 3 were back open, while lane 1 remained closed for recovery and clean up, but delays were then up to 30 minutes.

A spokesman for National Highways: West Midlands said: "Lanes 2 and 3 are now OPEN on the M6 northbound between J13 and J14 near Stafford due to a vehicle fire.

"Lane 1 remains CLOSED for recovery and clean up.

"Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 30 mins and approx. 3 miles of congestion."

A final update was posted at 8.15am to say that the carriageway was finally cleared and full reopened.

A spokesman for National Highways: West Midlands said: "All lanes are now OPEN on the M6 northbound between J13 and J14 near Stafford following a vehicle fire.

"Thank you for your patience. Have a safe onward journey."