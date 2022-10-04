Traffic stopped on M6 due to HGV fire while serious incident closes part of M42

Traffic has been stopped due to the incident

The M6 southbound between J15 for Stoke and J14 for Stafford came to a standstill. Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed whilst emergency services work at scene.

There is around five miles of congestion on approach, with delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times

Meanwhile, part of the M42 is closed due to a serious incident, northbound from J8 at the M6 link to J9 at the A446.

The road will be closed into the morning.