Traffic stopped on M6 due to HGV fire while serious incident closes part of M42

Motorway drivers were stopped due to a HGV fire on the M6, while part of the M42 has been closed due to a serious incident.

Traffic has been stopped due to the incident
The M6 southbound between J15 for Stoke and J14 for Stafford came to a standstill. Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed whilst emergency services work at scene.

There is around five miles of congestion on approach, with delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times

Meanwhile, part of the M42 is closed due to a serious incident, northbound from J8 at the M6 link to J9 at the A446.

The road will be closed into the morning.

A spokesman said: "The #M42 northbound between the M6 Toll and J9 Sutton Coldfield is closed due to a serious collision. The link road from the M6 south at J4A to the M42 north at J8 is also closed. Expect delays and please allow extra journey time."

