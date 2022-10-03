Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub-station

The fire is believed to have broken out at a sub-station on Kamienna Close. Photo: Google Street Map

Fire crews from four fire stations were called to the scene at Kamienna Close in Stafford following reports of an explosion and smoke coming from the nearby sub-station.

The crews from Penkridge, Rising Brook, Stafford and Stone arrived at around 1.14pm and tackled the blaze, which was located in the switch room, with two breathing apparatus and dry powder extinguishers used to tackle the fire.

Members of Western Power Distribution were also in attendance at the fire, which was still ongoing into the evening.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters were called at 1.14pm to Kamienna Close in Stafford following reports of an explosion and smoke being spotted in the area.

Crews from Rising Brook, Penkridge, Stone and Stafford attended the scene and a fire was discovered in the switch room of the nearby sub-station.