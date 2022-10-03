Notification Settings

Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub-station

By James Vukmirovic

Fire fighters worked to stop a fire at an electrical sub-station in Staffordshire.

The fire is believed to have broken out at a sub-station on Kamienna Close. Photo: Google Street Map

Fire crews from four fire stations were called to the scene at Kamienna Close in Stafford following reports of an explosion and smoke coming from the nearby sub-station.

The crews from Penkridge, Rising Brook, Stafford and Stone arrived at around 1.14pm and tackled the blaze, which was located in the switch room, with two breathing apparatus and dry powder extinguishers used to tackle the fire.

Members of Western Power Distribution were also in attendance at the fire, which was still ongoing into the evening.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

