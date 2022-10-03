19,000 people across Stafford left without power after "major incident"

The National Grid Tweeted: "We are currently dealing with a major incident at our Primary Substation site in Stafford which affected approximately 19,000 properties."
After announcing the issue just after 1pm, power was restored to the affected houses - in the ST16 and ST17 postcode areas - at around 4.45pm.
The National Grid then said: "The fire services are still on site, as soon as it is safe for our engineers to enter the substation we will be able to make an assessment as to the extent of the damage to our equipment and put plans in place to repair any damaged caused to the substation.
"In the meantime, we have re-routed power to all but one of our customers."