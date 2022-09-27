Major developments could be built north of the Stafford borough under plans by council chiefs

New schools, a GP surgery, indoor leisure, and railway station could be built under the plans

Bosses say the proposed developments would take place north of the Stafford borough at the "Meecebrook" site – to the west of Stone at Cold Meece.

Around 6,000 homes could be built alongside up to 30 hectares of employment land in what is called a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for the area.

The developments have been unveiled in the authority's new Local Plan, which ensures development is regulated across the borough until 2040.

Councillor Frances Beatty, cabinet member for economic development and planning on Stafford Borough Council, said: "It is very important we have an up to date, adopted plan so that everybody will know where can be developed, how much development will be allowed, and when this will happen.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for this borough to deliver a new community which we want to be the blueprint for best practice in so many fields such as the environment, transport, education, and housing. It is good that we have secured funding to investigate the feasibility of making this happen.”

Council chiefs will be asked to back a public consultation over the developments, with a seven-week consultation taking place if backed. It will then go to the Secretary of State in late 2023 once complete, who will appoint an Independent Planning Inspector to set up a public examination to decide if the plan is sound.