'He will be deeply missed' – Tribute to 'inspirational' cyclist who died in collision

Andrew Leadbetter has been described as "an inspiration to all who knew him".

Police were called to the junction between Sandon Road and Within Lane shortly after 5pm on Thursday, September 8, following reports of a collision involving a black Ford Kuga and a pedal cycle.

Sadly, Andrew Leadbetter, a 79-year-old man from Stafford, died at the scene.

His family have issued the following statement: "Andrew leaves behind two sons, Stephen and Tim and one granddaughter, Kenda. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

“Prior to retirement Andrew was a teacher, first at King Edward VI School in Stafford and later at Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College.

“He was a keen cyclist and had many other interests and activities including St. Paul's Church and Stafford Chess Club.

“Andrew was an inspiration to all who knew him.”

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone who may have any relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.