Polling station changes announced in Stafford

Ballot boxes

Several school-based polling stations will move to different locations as part of Stafford Borough Council’s latest review of venues.

Alternative polling places have also been brought in because some previous venues are no longer available for use on election days.

Borough councillors approved the changes, proposed as part of an interim review of polling districts and places, at their latest meeting on Tuesday. The next Stafford Borough Council elections are due to take place in May 2023.

Council leader Patrick Farrington said: “There are a number of wards affected by these proposals and it is my understanding that all members in these wards have been contacted and consulted about their views.

“The primary reason is to ensure the polling places are accessible to those who wish to attend and vote and make sure premises are suitable. There is a desire to try and avoid the use of school premises in relation to local elections.”

Schools used as voting venues do not have to close on election days, provided they are able to keep the polling station separate on the day from areas used by pupils.

A council report said the authority is required to review polling districts and places every five years.

It added: “The last review was carried out in 2019 and is due to be conducted again in 2024. An interim review had been required due to the non-availability of some venues, venues no longer being suitable or to avoid using some schools.”

Polling station changes in Stafford Borough

Croxton

The St Paul’s Church polling station moved to Broughton Village Hall in 2021 due to Covid and “basic facilities” and this change will now be made permanent.

Fulford

The polling station at the church at St Matthew’s Primary School will move to Meir Heath and Rough Close Village Hall.

Marston

The polling station at St Leonard’s Church, Marston, was moved to Aston Village Hall in 2021 due to Covid and “basic facilities”. This move will now become permanent.

Stafford

Blessed Mother Teresa’s Primary School in Highfields and Western Downs will no longer be used as a polling station. The venue will be changed to Life Church in Milton Grove

The community room at Oxleathers Court, Highfields and Western Downs, is no longer available for use as a polling station. The Oxleathers pub will be used instead.

Hall Close in Silkmore is no longer available for use as a polling station. Brocton Football Club in Silkmore Lane will become the new venue.

Rowley Park Academy will no longer be used as a polling station and Rising Brook Community Church will become the new venue

Burton Manor Primary School’s polling station will also move to Rising Brook Community Church.

The polling station at St Paul’s Primary School, Forebridge, will move to the Polish Club on Riverway. This is to avoid using schools where possible and because a proposed housing development on the former Alstom site will eventually increase the number of electors.

The polling station at St John’s Primary Academy, Littleworth, is moving to St John’s Church Hall

Tithe Barn Court polling station in Coton Fields is moving to a portable building on the recreational ground opposite Tithe Barn Court because the Care Plus site is no longer available.

Stone

The community room at Lotus Court is no longer available for use as a polling station. The new venue will be the Christ Church hall