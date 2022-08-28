Notification Settings

Train delays due to track damage causing problems for fans travelling to Wolves v Newcastle

By Eleanor Lawson

Train passengers are being warned of disruption through Stafford today after overnight engineering work caused damage to train tracks.

Overnight engineering works have caused damaged to the railway tracks
This means trains are unable to run on some routes and fans attending today's Wolves match at Molineux are facing disruption on the network.

A spokesperson for Birmingham New Street station Tweeted: "A section of track has been damaged during our overnight engineering work which means trains are unable to run on some routes this morning.

"We’re sorry & are working urgently to fix the issue to get trains running. Please check @nationalrailenq."

Buses will replace trains between Wolverhampton and Stafford until approximately 2pm.

Replacement bus services are also running between Birmingham New Street and Stafford.

The disruption is causing problems for football fans trying to get to the Wolves v Newcastle match at Molineux, which kicks off at 2pm.

One Wolves fan Tweeted: "Absolute joke, getting later and later and Avanti are just cancelling any trains that run through that route so can't even get to Stafford now.

"On a Wolves matchday this is just ridiculous service."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

