Staffordshire crews rescue dog stuck on steep embankment

The rescue team with Teddy the Jack Russell in Gnosall

Specialist equipment was used to find the Jack Russell called Teddy got stuck on Devil's Drop off Quarry Lane in Gnosall.

Crews based at Gnosall and a specialist rope rescue team based at Stafford took part in the rescue effort after being called to the vertical bank near the Shropshire Union Canal.

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service said a thermal image camera was used to locate him before a firefighter used ropes to reach Teddy and carry him back to the top safely.