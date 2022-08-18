New roads for massive housing development approved

The entrance to the new Burleyfields development at Martin Drive, Stafford

Taylor Wimpey is building hundreds of new homes at the Burleyfields site to the west of Stafford town centre after securing planning consent in 2019.

On Wednesday Stafford Borough Council granted permission for a primary spine road and secondary loop road to be constructed to enable the delivery of up to 1,500 properties, as well as principle areas of public open space, drainage and engineering works.

Committee members unanimously approved the application following a visit to the site.

Ward councillor Carolyn Trowbridge, who proposed the plans be approved, called for a wheel washing facility to be part of the conditions to reduce mud on the roads.

She also urged the developer to communicate with local residents including Mark Collier, who raised issues at Wednesday’s committee meeting. Concerns include potential dust and noise during the construction of an acoustic bund running parallel to the M6.

Mr Collier said: “We are going to be severely affected by the amount of disturbance this is going to have on our property and our lives. Taylor Wimpey’s history with us in the past year or so is that we have had very little contact with them.

“We are getting no action and there are several health and safety issues they are doing nothing about. The road has been blocked by metal fencing on 10 or 12 occasions and we have raised it.

“We feel they are not fulfilling their end of the bargain making sure their impact on us is minimal. We have little faith in them and how they are going to build this bund – we can see it taking months and months.”

Jacob Bonehill, who spoke in support of the application, responded that an environmental management plan was required as one of the planning conditions. He added: “My client is committed to complying with that.

“This infrastructure is required to deliver 1,500 homes, a new local centre, primary school and public open space. It will enable much-needed new homes to be built for the benefit of residents of Stafford Borough.”

Taylor Wimpey was also granted retrospective consent for changes to ground levels and finished floor levels in homes already built on the site. The finished floor levels of homes built across the first phase of the development were not in accordance with approved drawings, a report to the committee stated.

Mr Bonehill said the changes had resulted in shallower gradients on the site compared to the plans previously approved. He added: “This has a benefit – it makes it easier for people to walk and cycle through the scheme.

“During construction it was necessary to make minor variations relating to the design. It is not unusual for a development of this scale.”

But Councillor Trowbridge said: “If we didn’t allow this (application) we would be looking at £500,000 homes being pulled down. A company as big as yourselves shouldn’t be making mistakes like this.

“This planning department has worked very well with Taylor Wimpey. I hope we don’t see anything else like this through the rest of the site.