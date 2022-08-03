Stafford man 'intent on criminality' jailed over drug, driving and firearm offences

Fazal Munir. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Fazal Munir, from Aldershaw Close, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cocaine and ammunition and dangerous driving.

The 28-year-old also admitted dangerous driving and was locked up at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday where he was handed a 42-month driving ban.

The court heard how disqualified driver Munir was driving a hire car – not in his name – in 2018 and 2019, when officers pulled him over. When he was stopped in 2018, officers discovered a quantity of cocaine.

A subsequent search of his home address revealed a quantity of cash. And in 2019 he was found to be the driver of a hire car dumped in Stafford. His home was searched again and this time, officers found not only cash but two nine millimetre rounds of live ammunition – and a part of a revolver hand gun.

In total £3,085 of cash was seized from Munir and his property as part of the case.

Sergeant Thomas Fotherby, the officer in the case, said: “Munir did not learn his lesson and was intent on criminality.

“Not only did he put other road users at risk, but his actions also had an impact on the community with his drug possession and ammunition found at his home.