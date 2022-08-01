Notification Settings

Jumble sale raising funds for Ukrainian refugees in Stafford

By Lisa O'Brien

A jumble sale will be raising funds for Ukrainian refugees in Stafford on Saturday.

Ukraine refugees

It will be held at Wildwood Community Centre from 1pm.

Donations are being sought.

People with clothes, toys, books, shoes, bric a brac, tombola and raffle prizes are asked to call 07549662909 or bring them to the community centre the day before.

Stafford
Staffordshire
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

