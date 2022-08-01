Jumble sale raising funds for Ukrainian refugees in Stafford

It will be held at Wildwood Community Centre from 1pm.
A jumble sale will be raising funds for Ukrainian refugees in Stafford on Saturday.
It will be held at Wildwood Community Centre from 1pm.
Donations are being sought.
People with clothes, toys, books, shoes, bric a brac, tombola and raffle prizes are asked to call 07549662909 or bring them to the community centre the day before.